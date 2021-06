Some people love hot weather. I am definitely NOT one of then. It's been rather warm and humid lately and not easy to keep cool unless you have air conditioning. Do pretty much any physical activity outdoors can be a challenge with it's hot out. The other day when I was doing some yard work and the sweat was just rolling down my brow, I remember thinking, "This is what it must be like to be Frosty the Snowman when the sun came out." Poor Frosty. Luckily, we won't melt in this crazy heat we'll just feel uncomfortable UNLESS you follow some easy beat the heat tips that I found at realsimple.com.