Chery's Profit Dived 98% Last Year Despite Car Sales Rising

By Yang Haiyan
yicaiglobal.com
 2021-05-28

Cover picture for the article(Yicai Global) May 28 -- Profit at Chery Automobile crashed 98 percent last year from the year before despite the Chinese vehicle manufacturer selling more cars. Net profit came to CNY7.37 million (USD1.16 million) last year, according to the Chinese carmaker’s latest financial report released earlier this week. No...

#Chery Automobile#Chinese#Wuhu#Byd
