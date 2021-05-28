CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
No End in Sight for Global LCD Shortage as BOE Starts Annual Checks, Report Says

By Liao Shumin
 2021-05-28

Cover picture for the article(Yicai Global) May 28 -- BOE Technology Group, a Chinese maker of liquid crystal display panels, will begin the maintenance and repairs of its production equipment next month, hitting output at a time...

