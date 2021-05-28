CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meituan Skids as First-Quarter Loss Triples on Investment in New E-Commerce Lines

By Zhang Yushuo
 2021-05-28

Cover picture for the article(Yicai Global) May 28 -- Shares in Meituan slumped today after the Chinese on-demand food delivery firm logged a tripling of its first-quarter losses from the same period last year, despite revenue doubling, due to huge investments in new initiatives. Meituan’s stock price [HKG:3690] closed down 2.43 percent at...

