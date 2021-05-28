CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lenovo’s Shares Drop After Chairman Rules Out Move Into Car Production

By Yang Haiyan
yicaiglobal.com
 2021-05-28

Cover picture for the article(Yicai Global) May 28 -- Lenovo Group’s stock price slumped after the chairman of China’s largest personal computer maker insisted it will never manufacture vehicles. Lenovo [HKG: 0992] closed 4.4 percent lower at HKD9.35 (USD1.20), after earlier slipping as much as 5.7 percent. The broader Hang Seng Index ended little...

www.yicaiglobal.com

