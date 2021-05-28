Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Jace Jung Ends Incredible Streak at Big 12 Tournament

By Rob Breaux
Posted by 
Talk 1340
Talk 1340
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Jace Jung's incredible on-base streak that nobody was really talking about has come to an end. Since February 23rd of 2020, Texas Tech's Jace Jung has reached base at least once in every single game he's started. Now, there are pinch-hit opportunities and what-not that break the streak, but just strictly talking games he's started in you have to go back 59 games to a contest against the Houston Cougars to find a game where Jace Jung didn't reach base.

kkam.com
Talk 1340

Talk 1340

Lubbock, TX
749
Followers
2K+
Post
187K+
Views
ABOUT

Talk 1340 is where Lubbock talks Texas Tech sports, financial new along with news from KFYO and Texas State Network. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Tennessee State
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Tournament#Big 12#Texas Tech#The Houston Cougars#Kansas State#Baylor#Tcu#The Red Raiders 7 2#Sec#Acc#Pac 12#The National Seeds#Notre Dame
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
Sports
Texas Tech University
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Texas Christian University
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
College SportsScarlet Nation

Notre Dame's Defense Breaks Character In 9-8 Super Regional Loss

The score sheet says Game 1 of a best-of-three NCAA tournament Super Regional series turned for good in the seventh inning, when Mississippi State catcher Logan Tanner deposited a full-count pitch into the right field bleachers to break an 8-8 tie. Fighting Irish reliever Tanner Kohlhepp challenged him with a...
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

Stanford punches ticket to College World Series

The Stanford Cardinal baseball team breezed through this weekend’s Super Regional at Texas Tech with lopsided wins of 15-3 and 9-0. The Cardinal became one of the first two teams to punch their ticket to the College World Series in Omaha. The No. 9 overall seed Stanford traveled to No....
Oklahoma City, OK247Sports

Re-seeding all the Women’s College World Series teams

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Sooners enter this week’s Women’s College World Series as the top overall seed, and they’re the odds-on favorite to win the festivities, per William Hill US. The organization, America’s largest Sports Book operator, lists them at 9/5, or +180, to take it all down. That’s ahead...
Appomattox, VAGoDanRiver.com

Raiders down Wildcats in shutout, ending 7-game win streak

RINGGOLD — It was not the way Dan River wanted to end its Dogwood District regular-season schedule. A four-run first inning for Appomattox and a three-run seventh helped the Raiders push pass the Wildcats 7-0, ending the Wildcats’ seven-game winning streak. For Appomattox, it extended the Raiders’ winning streak to seven games.
Louisville, KYMinneapolis Star Tribune

Louisville ends Saints' seven-game winning streak

LOUISVILLE, KY. – The Louisville Bats scored six runs in the eighth inning to beat the St. Paul Saints 6-2 on Wednesday, ending the visitors' seven-game winning streak in the series opener. The first game in this series was supposed to be Tuesday, but it was rained out. Lefthander Charlie...
Fort Wayne, INFort Wayne Journal Gazette

TinCaps winning streak ends at 3

The TinCaps' modest three-game winning streak came to a crashing halt Saturday as Cedar Rapids put an 11-5 beating on Fort Wayne before 4,176 fans at Parkview Field. It was the largest crowd at Parkview Field this season. Earlier this week, the TinCaps increased its ballpark capacity from approximately 30% for the opening month to 40% for this homestand. This marked Fort Wayne's sixth limited-capacity sell-out through its first 16 home games.
BaseballAugusta Free Press

Patient Shorebirds end Fredericksburg’s winning streak

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Though Mitchell Parker struck out seven more batters to extend his league lead in the category, the Fredericksburg Nationals fell 7-3 to the Delmarva Shorebirds on Saturday night. Parker (L, 2-3) needed 85 pitches to get through 2.2 innings, and walked a...
MLBarcamax.com

Tigers edge White Sox, end four-game losing streak

CHICAGO — Talk about seizing the day. Eric Haase has grabbed on to his first real chance to play regularly in the major leagues with an iron grip and he’s showing no inclination to let it go. Haase popped two more home runs Saturday, supporting a powerful five-inning performance by...
Baseballaustinnews.net

Rangers face Rockies looking to end historic losing streak

Texas Rangers manager Chris Woodward is exercising patience with his struggling ballclub, which continues a three-game series against the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday in Denver. The Rangers' road losing streak reached 13 games with Tuesday's 3-2 loss in 11 innings. Ryan McMahon scored from thirdbase on a wild pitch to...
Maryland Statedbknews.com

Maryland baseball is ready to ride its hot streak into NCAA tournament

Maryland baseball rushes from the dugout to celebrate a 4-3 extra innings win over Indiana on May 29, 2021. (Autumn Hengen/The Diamondback) For most teams, a playoff atmosphere only comes around once every June, if at all. For Maryland baseball, it’s been like that every week since starting the first half of the season 10-12.
MLBmadison

Tigers tee off on Eric Lauer, end Brewers' winning streak

MILWAUKEE — Eric Haase and Jonathan Schoop each hit two home runs, Miguel Cabrera had three RBIs and the previously light-hitting Detroit Tigers beat the Milwaukee Brewers 10-7 on Tuesday night, ending Milwaukee’s five-game winning streak. Milwaukee’s Kolten Wong and Tyrone Taylor also hit two homers apiece in a game...
Rochester, MNnorthwoodsleague.com

Stingers end four-game win streak

Rochester, Minn. – The Stingers’ four-game win streak came to end Saturday night after a 17-8 loss to Rochester. Carter Howell went three-for-five at the plate, hitting a solo home run. Tanner Brown made his first start of the season for Willmar. The Augustana pitcher tossed five innings of two-run...
BaseballMorning Journal

Crushers end six-game losing streak with extra-innings victory

Connor Oliver's triple to the gap in left-center brought home Steve Passatempo in the 10th inning, and the Crushers won their second game of the season, 5-4, on June 5 at Southern Illinois. The Miners had runners on first and third in the bottom of the 10th. But reliever Paul...
MLBchatsports.com

Rays 4, Rangers 5: The Rangers ended their losing streak at the Rays expense

No one loves to lose, but given where the Rays are in the standings, it’s probably safe to say they really don’t love to lose, especially not to a team on a nine-game losing streak going into the series. Sure, I could be empathetic and say the Rangers also hated to lose and that’s why they won tonight, but I don’t write for Lone Star Ball and therefore, I hated this game.
Baseballgoldcountrymedia.com

Vista throttles Sac High to end losing streak

It’s been an up and down season for Vista del Lago’s baseball team, but unless something extraordinary happens, they’re going to end the season with three straight wins and finish with a winning 14-13-1 record. Vista opened its final three-game series of the season Monday at Sac High and won...