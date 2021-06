Apex Legends‘ newest Legend, Kairi Imahara (callsign: Valkyrie) is, in her own words, “The Ghost of Viper.” While her relationship with her late father—a Northstar-piloting member of the Apex Predators, who players must defeat in Titanfall 2’s single-player campaign—is a pivotal aspect of who she is, Kairi is more than just “Viper’s kid.” She’s a Japanese-American lesbian who is so far out of the closet even a titan couldn’t force her back into it. We know minority representation in media is important, but it’s how those minorities are represented that really matters. When these characters are tossed into a story and reduced to their race, gender, or sexuality, it can be just as damaging as not including them at all.