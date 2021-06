Good day to you and welcome to our live coverage from stage 4 of the Tour de Suisse. We're in St. Urban and just about ready to roll out for the stage to Gstaad. It's all about the Saanenmöser climb today which features in the closing stages of the stage. It's 7.5km in length, with an average gradient of 4.4% percent and once we crest the peak it's fast descent to the line. This looks like another stage for a reduced bunch sprint but the climbers will surely try once more.