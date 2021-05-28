Pick of the Day: Picture This! 6/23

Marching forward with booking from the recently reopened The State Room, Deer Valley Resort will hear music once again this summer by way of The Indigo Girls, who were one of the many victims of the 2020 gap year of touring. The iconic folk-rock duo released their latest album, Look Long, in May 2020, and though unable to tour it for obvious reasons, made the most of the times and did a series of weekly live-streamed concerts online which benefitted charities, and also featured song requests and Q&A sessions. Finally, though, they're able to play their songs live and in-person as God intended, and they'll be hitting Deer Valley Amphitheater on Aug. 14. Tickets went on local pre-sale June 3, and public pre-sale June 4, so there's no guarantee that there will still be tix around press time, especially considering that the Nathaniel Rateliff date for Aug. 20 is already sold out. Consider that a warning to check for tickets as soon as you see this, and here's hoping for fans that those Indigo Girl tickets are still available for all who want to go. Tickets range from $55 to $325 and are on sale now. Find them and more info by visiting thestateroompresents.com/deer-valley.