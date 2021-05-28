Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

Pick of the Day: Picture This! 6/23

thecomedybureau.com
 27 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYes, live in-person comedy is coming back. That doesn’t mean that worthwhile virtual comedy is going away. In fact, there still is and will be plenty of great shows to be viewed from anywhere so long as you’ve got Internet for a long time to come. One such upcoming show...

thecomedybureau.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stand Up Comedy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Animation
News Break
Comics
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
Entertainmentthecomedybureau.com

Pick of the Day: Nick and Andrew’s Hellscape 6/25

Jam in a Van has been going for a minute in providing a unique outdoor comedy experience in a secret West LA location. On top of a DIY built, outdoor space, your ticket gets you and your party your own cooler of tasty refreshments (as opposed to waiting around to order two drinks).
Entertainmentthecomedybureau.com

Pick of the Day: Poppycock 6/29 (in NYC)

Not only are venues and shows coming back in the realm of live comedy, but new things are springing up from the ruins of the pandemic that we are very much excited to see. The exquisite Slipper Room, which hosted so many beloved comedy and variety shows, not only survived, but is back at a robust schedule several nights out of the week. In fact, they’re about to have a brand new show, that ought to be high class affair with the appropriate name, Poppycock.
Salt Lake City, UTcityweekly.net

MUSIC PICKS: JUN 17 - 23

Marching forward with booking from the recently reopened The State Room, Deer Valley Resort will hear music once again this summer by way of The Indigo Girls, who were one of the many victims of the 2020 gap year of touring. The iconic folk-rock duo released their latest album, Look Long, in May 2020, and though unable to tour it for obvious reasons, made the most of the times and did a series of weekly live-streamed concerts online which benefitted charities, and also featured song requests and Q&A sessions. Finally, though, they're able to play their songs live and in-person as God intended, and they'll be hitting Deer Valley Amphitheater on Aug. 14. Tickets went on local pre-sale June 3, and public pre-sale June 4, so there's no guarantee that there will still be tix around press time, especially considering that the Nathaniel Rateliff date for Aug. 20 is already sold out. Consider that a warning to check for tickets as soon as you see this, and here's hoping for fans that those Indigo Girl tickets are still available for all who want to go. Tickets range from $55 to $325 and are on sale now. Find them and more info by visiting thestateroompresents.com/deer-valley.
Designers & Collectionsfashionweekdaily.com

Beyoncé Makes Her First Foray Into Swimwear With Ivy Park’s New Summer Collection

When dreaming up her next Ivy Park x Adidas drop, it’s clear Beyonce had one thing on her mind: a brightly-colored summer wardrobe. The performer’s popular high fashion-inspired activewear brand took to Instagram today to tease waves crashing with a “How do you flex?” tagline written across the screen as it gave a first look at its premiere swimwear range.
RelationshipsPosted by
Distractify

Big Freedia Was a Runaway Bride on the Day of Her Wedding

The rapper Big Freedia has been making music for years. She's had her music in a number of commercials, she performed the spoken word interlude in Beyoncé's "Formation," and she has become an icon in the LGBTQ+ community. On top of that, she's an author who has shared the struggles growing up around poverty and drugs that helped her become the Queen of Bounce Music.
Celebritiespurewow.com

Kate Middleton Was Given a Brand-New Title Today: ‘I Am Delighted’

Kate Middleton is adding another title to her resume. On Thursday, the Duchess of Cambridge revealed that she is now Patron of The Forward Trust, an organization that empowers individuals to break the cycles of addiction or crime to move forward with their lives. The trust recently merged with one of Middleton’s other patronages, Action on Addiction.
Virginia StateWTVR-TV

Virginia This Morning’s Top 6 Picks: Nature Photography Day

RICHMOND, Va. -- Each Tuesday, our team shares a list of six things. The topic always changes, but the goal remains the same -- we hope to inspire you to try something new!. Today is Nature Photography Day! We asked our friends on the Virginia This Morning Facebook and Instagram pages to share some of their best nature photos.
NFLPosted by
Amomama

Nicole Murphy Dances on Grass in a Mini Skirt Showing Her Youthful-Looking Legs in a New Video

Nicole Murphy looks ageless as she enjoys dance lessons in a mini skirt and crop top in a new video, and fans can't have enough of the 53-year-old's hot legs. American model Nicole Murphy does it best when it comes to setting the internet on fire with her youthful looks and stunning physique. Her latest feat was a clip of herself practicing some salsa moves on a grassy patch.
TV Serieskiss951.com

MRL Replay | 6-23

Maney did something with another woman yesterday that his wife doesn’t know about. Should she change her bathing suit just because she’s a mom? Producer Nicole has things to pick up from an ex. Roy calls in with an update. LauRen gets heated over today’s ‘date em or dump em’
Musicshorelinemedia.net

On This Day: 23 June 1996

In 1996, reformed punks the Sex Pistols played Hyde Park on their "Filthy Lucre" tour. (June 23) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/c6e29c0b45664b348eea37005c1ea2c2.
Chicago, ILboxden.com

LIL DURK Caught Lacking By Fans Driving Trackhawk in Chicago

LIL DURK Caught Lacking By Fans Driving Trackhawk in Chicago. Them fans lucky they aint get popped because they should’ve. OP, I respect your hustle and determination. One thing though, why don't you take some of the criticism, by way of slaps and non-trolling comments, and take the constructive criticism to help make your channel more appealing. The content is straight but the delivery and approach could be improved a bit to make it more catchy and universally appealing. But hey, what do I know? I didn't go to school in this area of expertise. I just want to help. Because those very same slaps could be turned into props and further your growth if you would just listen to the people who are your fans and are industry professionals on this site.
Pendleton, OREast Oregonian

Rowdy Barry brings Round-Up to life on poster

PENDLETON — Rowdy Barry is well known in the sport of rodeo as a bullfighter. He spent the better part of 33 years putting himself between angry bulls and bull riders, and has dozens of broken bones and scars to prove it. Barry, 54, also is a respected cowboy artist,...
TV & Videostuipster.com

Tuipster. Find top tweets.

#Sylvie herself, @SophiaDiMartino, will be answering your questions on a new episode of #AskMarvel! Send your Qs now with the hashtag #AskMarvel and stay tuned. More mischief has arrived ✨ @Sophiadimartino is #Sylvie in Marvel Studios' #Loki. The first three episodes of the Original Series are now streaming on #DisneyPlus.
Celebritiestalesbuzz.com

Simon Cowell’s deadly ‘America’s Got Talent’ stunt shocks audience: ‘We need a medic!’

Simon Cowell sat out most of last year’s America’s Got Talent season after seriously injuring his back in a freak bike accident. And for one scary moment this week, it looked like he would be sidelined again — when an audition by a returning “comedy danger act” went horrifyingly awry, leaving Simon gasping on the stage floor with an arrow piercing his chest and panicked host Terry Crews crying out for a medic.