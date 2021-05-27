Cancel
Relief of pain is driver of changing opinion

teaguechronicle.com
 30 days ago

Lincoln had the Union Army behind him while Lyndon Johnson had a veto-proof Congress and yet neither was able to accomplish the melding of the minority society into mainstream society. Now, comes the most powerful duo known to mankind, Father Time and Mother Nature to take a crack at it and they are operating undercover as demographics.

www.teaguechronicle.com
#The Union Army
News Break
Congress
News Break
Society
Charlottesville, VADaily Progress

Opinion/Letter: Necessary change is tough, but worth it

Resurrection, transformation, and other cycles of change are evident all around us. Cicadas are emerging after spending 17 years underground, social gatherings are resuming, and it looks as if some of Charlottesville’s idols to white supremacy will be removed. So many things about our common life and the natural world...
Galveston, TXPosted by
Newsweek

Performative Juneteenth Pieties Are Not Enough. We Want Real Change | Opinion

The United States just got a new holiday. Congress just voted overwhelmingly to make Juneteenth a holiday, in commemoration of June 19, 1865, when enslaved people in Galveston, Texas were finally informed of their freedom. The vote comes in the wake of the social justice movement ignited by the May 2020 murder of George Floyd, which inspired among other things a rise in proclamations of allyship for the Black community. But there's an irony to this symbolic recognition when you consider all the work that still needs to be done in terms of real world policy.
HealthSentinel-Echo

Opinion

Fighting cancer is expensive – there are so many unforeseen costs for patients to pay during their journey, such as transportation, medical bills and child care, on top of battling the disease at the same time. This is why CHI Saint Joseph Health Foundations continuously work to relieve some…. Columnist.
EnvironmentDaily Progress

Opinion/Letter: Climate change more dangerous than COVID

Scientists tell us we only have a decade or so to make the major changes needed to keep our climate in the range where humans can live somewhat as we do today. This is an emergency! Many people want to stay in denial or leave the work to someone else.
Portland, ORPosted by
Lake Oswego Review

Our opinion: Police stress is real; could be catalyst for real change

The city's entire protest-response team quit en masse, so maybe it's time to change our response to protests? In the Portland Tribune edition of June 16, we wrote about "pandemic silver linings" — those elements of life that got better during this crisis, such as bypassing an entire flu season and more outdoor dining. Last week, approximately 50 members of the Portland Police Bureau's Rapid Response Team stepped down, en masse, from that unit (see story, Page A1). The first reason cited was because one of their officers was indicted for assault and others are under investigation. Then...
PoliticsSouthwest Virginia Today

OPINION: Changes are needed in special ed funding

The percentage of Virginia children exposed to “adverse childhood experiences” — such as physical abuse, neglect, witnessing violence or having an incarcerated parent or substance abuse in the household — increased 20% between fiscal years 2010 and 2019, according to a draft report released last Tuesday by the Joint Legislative Audit & Review Commission (JLARC). And traumatized children often wind up “acting up” in school.
Mental HealthPosted by
Newsweek

Why Ableist Language Needs to Change | Opinion

It was like losing a limb. I was crippled by fear. Do not tamper with, disable or destroy the smoke detector. How many times have you heard these phrases? Likely more than once, and probably not in the presence of a person who has actually lost a limb. As an...
Small Businessprovidencejournal.com

Opinion/Wadensten and Hazen White: Time for a change in RI's business climate

Karl Wadensten is president/CEO of Vibco. John Hazen White is chairman of Taco Comfort Solutions. David M. Chenevert, executive director of the Rhode Island Manufacturers Association and chairperson of WeMakeRI, and Melissa Travis, CEO/president of the R.I. Society of CPAs, contributed to this commentary. Business leaders from across the state...
ReligionBYU Newsnet

Opinion: Let’s change the way we talk about Church missions

When I started BYU as a freshman in 2019, everyone around me seemed to either be a returned missionary, waiting on their call or getting engaged. I was fresh out of high school and uncertain about my future. I felt terrifyingly out of place. I submitted mission papers in June...
PoliticsPosted by
Newsweek

Conservatives Must Change Course on Free Speech | Opinion

The following essay is excerpted from Michael Knowles' new book, Speechless: Controlling Words, Controlling Minds, published June 22 by Regnery. Contrary to the claims of many conservatives, political correctness did not trade "free speech" for "censorship" so much as it traded one set of standards for another, each with its own taboos. The ancient Israelites prohibited utterance of the Holy Name; politically correct moderns censor Mark Twain's use of the n-word in Huckleberry Finn. The traditional liturgical calendar dedicates February, March and June to the Holy Family, St. Joseph and the Sacred Heart of Jesus, respectively; the liturgical calendar of secular liberalism dedicates those months to Black history, women's history and pride, once considered the deadliest of the seven deadly sins, elevated by political correctness to the paramount virtue.
Politicsmarylandmatters.org

Opinion: If Society Values Redemption, Then Changes to Sentencing Rule Are Necessary

Opportunity for parole should be based on two factors: meeting terms of punishment and rehabilitation. The Court of Appeals is considering amending Maryland Rule 4-345 to provide a reasonable path to release for those who were convicted of crimes committed when they were younger than 25, when science tells us they had not reached the level of culpability that we ascribe to adult decision-making.
Fargo, NDPosted by
Whiskey Riff

North Dakota Man Asked To Remove American Flag Because… Wait For It… It’s Too Noisy?

In Fargo, North Dakota, a man has been asked to remove the American flag hanging from the balcony of his condo. The reason though… is a little obscure to say the least. Andrew Almer began receiving letters in the mail from the president of the Plum Square condo association two months ago, asking him to take down his American flag because it was TOO NOISY IN THE WIND.
TrafficPLANetizen

Can Pandemic-Era Changes Ease Painful Rush Hours?

With a third of U.S. workers in jobs that can be performed remotely, the traditional rush hour–that "uniquely awful" time of day when red brake lights know no end and "there is no good way to get around"–could be history. During the pandemic, writes Emily Badger in the New York Times, people not only worked remotely but also adjusted their work schedules to more flexible hours, flattening traffic peaks and reducing congestion. But, even as the economy reawakens and traffic starts to return, "planners, transit agencies and researchers are now considering the remarkable possibility that in many places it won’t revert to its old shape amid newfound work flexibility."
Foreign Policyfreedomupdates.com

North Korean Defector Has A Chilling Message For Americans

People all around the world want to come here to America. It is one of the few countries where people can be free. But liberals don't understand that and are actively ruining our country. It is truly telling when you here from an immigrant just how bad things have become here. North Korean Defector Yeonmi Park fought to get here. So she was surprised that after attending one of our colleges that she was asking herself if she was still in North Korea.
HealthHeraldNet

Best Nerve Supplements 2021 Top Neuropathy Pain Relief Pills

Neuropathy can cause tingling, pain, or numbness in your extremities. Neuropathy is common in diabetics. About 65% of all people with diabetes have some type of nerve damage, leading to diabetic neuropathy. Diabetes is the leading cause of neuropathy in the United States. You can develop neuropathy for other reasons....
Environmentamherstindy.org

Opinion: Love, Justice, And Climate Change. News Items – Troubling and Encouraging

Some recent climate news items seem particularly noteworthy. I’ll start with some bad news, but I promise some encouraging items in the remainder of this post. For thousands of years prior to the Industrial Revolution, the atmosphere held about 280 parts per million of carbon dioxide. (From studying air bubbles in ancient ice scientists have determined that for most of the last 800,000 years carbon dioxide levels were even lower than that.) Once humans started burning fossil fuels at the beginning of the industrial age, the carbon dioxide level started rising. The news item is that in May the global level of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere reached a new dangerous high–50% higher than the pre-industrial level.
POTUSNewsweek

It's Time NATO Changes to Reflect Modern Realities | Opinion

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg recently said that NATO was good for the United States. The reasons, he said, were because "we face so many challenges" such as the rise of China, Russia's conflict with Ukraine, terrorism and global cyberattacks. Instead of convincing Americans that maintaining NATO in its current form is in our interests, however, he unwittingly made the case for the need to restructure—or retire—NATO.