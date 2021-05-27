Cancel
Fairfield, TX

HELEN PATRICIA (PATSY) AHLFINGER

teaguechronicle.com
 22 days ago

Helen Patricia (Patsy) Ahlfinger, 87, of Fairfield, left this earth and entered her heavenly home May 23, 2021. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Friday, May 28, at First United Methodist Church of Fairfield. Interment will follow at Faulkenberry Cemetery in Groesbeck, next to her husband, Joe D. Ahlfinger, who preceded her in death in 2009. Pallbearers will be her son, Perry Ahlfinger; son-in-law, Chris Breeds, grandson, Aaron Ahlfinger; and great-grandsons, Logan Escobar, Jordan Lloyd and Preston Batts.

www.teaguechronicle.com
