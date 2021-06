Three dogs recently surrendered to the Los Alamos Animal Shelter are available for adoption. They are all from the same home. Shelter Manager Paul Sena says all three are very sweet but super shy. “Maltese are both female, Charlie and Daisy with Daisy being the more outgoing of the two. “Although the three dogs came from the same home, they will do fine if separated to different homes. They seem to be house-broken. They are ready to go to their forever home(s). Courtesy photo.