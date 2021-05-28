Cancel
Granite Hills, Grossmont earn high seeds in section lacrosse playoffs

By Phillip Brents
eccalifornian.com
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe San Diego Section has released playoff brackets for boys and girls lacrosse and also for boys volleyball as part of the ongoing Season 2 postseason competition. Grossmont Conference champion Granite Hills (16-1) received the No. 2 seed in the Division I girls lacrosse bracket while Grossmont Conference champion Grossmont (14-2) received the No. 5 seed in the Open Division boys lacrosse bracket to highlight the local field.

