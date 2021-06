(DailyMusicRoll Editorial):- Los Angeles, California Jun 5, 2021 (Issuewire.com) – Los Angeles artist Chanda Tresvant aka Trapanesechik and 1takequan releases a new single and music video! To their song “What He Looking For “! Available on all platforms! This song is about men that are looking for a preference sexually when it comes to women! Chanda Tresvant in the song plays the role of a madam and she’s telling her friends that she knows a man that is looking for some freaky girls! 1takequan in the song is talking about what he likes when it comes to women! And they’re both from Los Angeles! Chanda Tresvant aka Trapanesechik has more videos on the way stay tuned!