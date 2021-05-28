Letter: We must educate our young minds on more diverse perspectives

There is a great divide in the area of education, between secularists, materialists, and atheists with traditional Christian faith. The factual history of our nation reveals that the founding fathers not only regarded the knowledge of religion, but the practice of religion, an essential prerequisite in qualifying for service in high offices of government. Some were Christian ministers or at least, sincere Christians, who thought it appropriate and prudent to adopt the principles of Christian faith to political decisions. George Washington for example, testified of his faith in these words. “It is impossible to rightly govern the world without God and the Bible.” That is why it is astonishing to hear some modern-day lawmakers shamelessly revealing the fact that they have little knowledge of either history or religion and show no interested in acquiring it. It reminds us of the old saying, “They who ignore the lessons taught by history are destined to repeat its great errors.”