Letter: We must educate our young minds on more diverse perspectives
In recognizing the extent to which systemic racism has made the lives of African Americans more difficult than the lives of their white counterparts, the only hope for curing a country sick with discrimination is to educate its young minds on more diverse perspectives. As renowned activist Malala Yousfazai put it, “Education is education. We should learn everything and then choose which path to follow.” And while this can be difficult in the present day — with social media platforms plagued with fake news — historians do what most people do not: factor differing perspectives and causation into their narratives. American History curriculums on the other hand are selective in this and perpetuate the narrative of white America above all else.www.telegram.com