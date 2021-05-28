Cancel
Worcester, MA

Letter: Dunny Field is in 'fine' condition

 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a neighbor of Duffy Field who walks through the park nearly every day, I question Mr. Murray as to what is "in disrepair" in his words. The playground is fine and clean, the baseball diamond is fine, the soccer and running fields are fine. The fencing around the park is in fine condition. The grass is cut regularly and the trash barrels are emptied regularly. If it weren't that Doherty High School is being rebuilt would anyone really be looking at the condition of Duffy Field?

