How to Collaborate on a Metro Megaproject Using BIM 360 and OpenBIM
Increasing demand in the building and construction industry for digitally integrated design and execution requires the establishment of data environments. Processes and organizational measures must be established that support project execution, where data loss is avoided, the entire project life cycle is considered, and it can be monitored and analyzed directly from models. At the same time, customers and partners want to follow the project development to a greater extent on a transparent data platform using new forms of collaboration such as joint venture and client involvement. Added to this is the fact that automation is to a greater extent a crucial competitive parameter and an important factor in reaching project deadlines.www.autodesk.com