Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

How to Collaborate on a Metro Megaproject Using BIM 360 and OpenBIM

autodesk.com
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIncreasing demand in the building and construction industry for digitally integrated design and execution requires the establishment of data environments. Processes and organizational measures must be established that support project execution, where data loss is avoided, the entire project life cycle is considered, and it can be monitored and analyzed directly from models. At the same time, customers and partners want to follow the project development to a greater extent on a transparent data platform using new forms of collaboration such as joint venture and client involvement. Added to this is the fact that automation is to a greater extent a crucial competitive parameter and an important factor in reaching project deadlines.

www.autodesk.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metro Line#Design Technology#Bim#Megaproject#Data Management#Collaborate#Co2#Concurrent Engineering#Digital 3d#Gis#Fornebubanen Lrb Fob#Majorstuen#Power Bi#Ifc
Related
Economyautodesk.com

Innovative BIM Workflows for Industrialized Construction

Industrialized construction is becoming a household name within the building industry due to its advantages in improving productivity, quality, accuracy, and efficiency. To succeed in industrialized construction, applying innovative BIM workflows and using advanced technologies through all stages from design to production has been one of Nordic Office of Architecture’s most important strategies.
Small Businessbthechange.com

How Companies and Policies Can Collaborate for Climate Change

Supporting Small and Medium-Size Businesses in Their Mission to Be More Sustainable. Leaders at small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) see the big-picture “cut carbon emissions by 78% by 2035” headlines, coupled with events this year such as the UN Climate Change Conference known as COP26, and feel bewildered about where they can start to confront the climate crisis. What is missing are practical steps for everyday businesses to implement. There are over 6 million SMEs across the UK that make up 99% of the private business sector — as well as 53% of the UK’s emissions. The right direction will not only drive widespread meaningful change, it will also make it happen faster.
Trafficconstructiondive.com

Japanese maglev megaproject stalled by local authorities

One of the largest megaprojects in the world, a magnetic levitation train set to run through central Japan, has run into objections and obstacles from local authorities along the planned route, Nikkei Asia reported. Shizuoka Prefecture has refused the approval of tunnel work in Japan's Southern Alps, saying that construction...
Technologyelearningindustry.com

ONLYOFFICE: How To Collaborate On Documents Within eLearning Platforms

Why Do You Need Document Processing For eLearning?. For a number of reasons, actually. No matter if you are a student or a tutor, more than likely you know there are lots of activities connected with document creation, editing, and collaboration that you have to carry out during digital learning.
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

Secure collaborative analytics and ML using MC²

Introducing an easy-to-use platform for unlocking the potential of confidential data. We are excited to announce the initial release of the MC² Project, a collection of open source tools for computing and collaborating on confidential data. Developed at UC Berkeley’s RISELab, MC² (Multi-Party Collaboration and Coopetition) enables rich analytics and machine learning on encrypted data, ensuring that data remains concealed even when it’s being processed. The data in use remains hidden from the server running the job, allowing confidential workloads to be offloaded to untrusted third parties or cloud providers. This not only protects confidential data from intrusions, but also enables secure collaboration — multiple data owners can jointly run analytics or ML on their collective data, without explicitly revealing their individual data to anyone else: not even a trusted third party.
Technologyautodesk.com

Top AU 2020 Sessions for CAD and BIM Managers

The job of the CAD or BIM manager is always changing. There are new updates to install, new processes to implement, new team members to train, new hardware to consider. Still, the past year and a half brought more disruption and change than usual. CAD and BIM managers at companies large and small had to step up and, in many cases, accelerate adoption of new tools and approaches that enabled teams to take care of business from anywhere. From real-time video collaboration to cloud-based data management, from immersive design review to remote site management, teams honed new ways to work and developed new ways to make and build. Along the way, people discovered how powerful these processes can be, which means many changes are here to stay.
BusinessStamford Advocate

TRC Acquires Montreal's Quatric, Expanding Digital Capabilities for Utilities

WINDSOR, Conn. (PRWEB) June 16, 2021. Today TRC Companies (“TRC”), announced the expansion of its digital capabilities with the acquisition of Quatric, a Montreal, QC and Quincy, MA-based firm that provides engineering services and technology solutions to electric and gas utilities. “The acquisition of Quatric further strengthens our investment in...
TechnologyStreetInsider.com

Building a Machine Network Based on Blockchain to Create a New IoT Era

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Mankind is entering the era of "connection of all things" Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - June 15, 2021) - Recently, the Ministry of industry and information technology released the key industries and application scenarios of "5G + industrial Internet", marking that China's 5G application has shifted from exploration to promotion. 5G has three characteristics: high speed, low delay and wide connection, which will promote the consumer Internet forward to the industrial Internet, and finally build an intelligent world of "everything connected".
Jobsproz.com

Information Technology - Cookies Banner - High Frequency Small Batches

Languages: English to Norwegian (Nynorsk) This is Lavinia, Project Manager at Translated [HIDDEN]. On behal of one of our top clients, we are looking for a translator from English into Norwegian Nynorsk. The clients is in the information technology business, but the contents are not too technicals, as they are...
Jobsweworkremotely.com

Senior Product Designer

Muck Rack is the leading SaaS platform for public relations and communications professionals. Our mission is to make PR pros more successful by providing them with technology to find journalists to pitch, monitor media, quantify their impact and work more efficiently with their teams. Self-funded, globally distributed, and growing quickly,...
Softwaremetroatlantaceo.com

PDI Innovation Connects the Convenience and Petroleum Industry Ecosystem

PDI (www.pdisoftware.com), a global provider of leading software to the convenience retail and petroleum wholesale industries, announced today that it intends to invest over $100 million during the next five years to fuel innovation, improve customer experiences, and connect the industry’s software ecosystem—delivering new solutions that propel the entire industry forward.
Softwarearxiv.org

Archify: A Recommender System of Architectural Design Decisions

Software architectures play a critical role in software quality assurance. However, small and medium companies (SMC) often suffer from the absence of professionals with skills and expertise in software architecture. That situation potentially affects the final quality of the software products and pressures projects budget with extra costs with consulting. This paper presents a recommender system of architectural design decisions called Archify. The goal is to support SMC companies in part of the effort of architecturally designing their products. Archify implements a wizard-styled interface that guides the developer or project manager through a set of specific questions. While the user answers these questions, Archify buffers a set of corresponding architectural decision recommendations. As the final result, the system recommends a set of architectural decisions matching the project's needs according to the requirements (as provided by the user) of the software under development. Nineteen professionals from academia and industry evaluated Archify through two surveys. The findings reveal that 94.7% of the participants approved Archify as a supporting tool. Respondents also highlighted the lack of tools supporting software architecture design, remarking the relevance of the proposed system.
Economyservicenow.com

Service quality and the rising need for enterprise SRE

In its DevOps 2021 survey of global IT professionals, Enterprise Management Associates (EMA) found that 95% of organizations with highly successful DevOps initiatives were predominantly decentralized and purposefully becoming more so as fast as possible (see Figure 1). This decentralization of development and DevOps teams is making site reliability engineering...
Technologysnyk.io

New O’Reilly book — Cloud Native Application Security: Embracing Developer-First Security for the Cloud Era

We’re excited to announce the release of the latest O’Reilly book from Guy Podjarny, the Founder and President of Snyk. In Cloud Native Application Security: Embracing Developer-First Security for the Cloud Era, Guy explores changes in the security landscape that are being driven by digital transformation. As more companies become software companies, he emphasizes the importance of modernizing to developer-first security while exploring its practices and benefits.
Softwareatoallinks.com

Artificial Intelligence in Logistics – Maximizing Operational Efficiency

With growing complexity and interconnectivity in the supply chain industry, technology like artificial intelligence and machine learning has become central to logistics management. Firms across the globe are increasingly implementing AI to streamline and optimize handling of logistics and inventory management. Computers can handle huge sets of data at a...
TechnologyControl Engineering

Ethernet-APL standard is complete, products are on the way: Two-wire, 10Mbit/s Ethernet for process industries

The 10Mbit/s Ethernet-APL standard, a two-wire, intrinsically safe, physical layer for process manufacturing industries, is complete after 3 years of cooperative development among leading standards development organizations and major process suppliers. Now available are Ethernet-APL standard technical specifications, test standards and two-wire Ethernet physical layer components enabling deployment of high-speed communication field instruments in hazardous process automation environments.
Businessclubofmozambique.com

Millenium bim promotes business training in partnership with Mozup

The initiative aims to provide SMEs with management and financial planning skills , based on best practices, improving their eligibility for bank financing and their competitiveness in the market. As part of its institutional partnership with MozUp (the Enterprise Development Centre sponsored by Area 4 partners, including Mozambique Rovuma Venture...
Softwareaithority.com

SmartBear Expands API Design Enabling Developers To Work In Popular Java IDE

Swaggerhub Plug-in For IntelliJ IDEA Extends Leading Api Lifecycle Development Platform To Backend Java Developers. SmartBear, a leading provider of software development and quality tools, has released a new plug-in for SwaggerHub API design to support IntelliJ IDEA, the popular Java-based integrated developer environment (IDE). API developers familiar with IntelliJ IDEA now have ready access to the OpenAPI compliant SwaggerHub API design platform to create, organize, and document APIs. The new IntelliJ IDEA plug-in expands the growing list of options for API designers offered with SwaggerHub, including the Microsoft VS Code extension, the SwaggerHub Code Editor, SwaggerHub Visual Editor, and SwaggerHub CLI Tool.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Marketing Resource Management Market Giants Spending Is Going to Boom: IBM, SAS, Kodak

The latest independent research document on Global Marketing Resource Management examine investment in Market. It describes how companies deploying these technologies across various industry verticals aim to explore its potential to become a major business disrupter. The study eludes very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, emerging technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel the market growth, along with major players profile and strategies. This version of Marketing Resource Management market report advocates analysis of IBM, SAS, Adnovate, Neolane, MarketingPilot (Microsoft), Aptean, Central Desktop (PGi), Code Worldwide, BrandWizard, Saepio, BrandMaster, Teradata, BrandMaker, SAP, Kodak, Infor Orbis Global, Direxxis & Oracle.