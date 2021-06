The Greater Bustleton Civic League tackled many issues at a relatively quiet virtual monthly meeting last week. City Councilmember at large Derek Green spoke at this meeting following previous complaints about illegal ATVs and dirt bikes in the road. Green said this is an issue throughout the whole city and it will only get worse as the weather gets warmer. Green co-sponsored legislation introduced by Councilmember Mark Squilla that will allow police to group all illegal vehicles into the same classification and allow them to confiscate all illegal vehicles.