Germany Formally Acknowledges Colonial Genocide In Namibia, Will Pay Reparations

Germany today apologized for a genocide - in this case, the slaughter of tens of thousands of people in the African nation of Namibia. The killings came during the colonial era, when German troops stamped out an uprising in Namibia by almost wiping out two tribes. And in France earlier this week, the government admitted to bear some responsibility for the 1994 genocide in Rwanda. Joining us to talk about these developments is NPR Africa correspondent Eyder Peralta. Welcome back.