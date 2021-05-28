Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Senate Republicans Have Blocked Jan. 6 Commission

kdlg.org
 27 days ago

Russian hackers are at it again. The same group that hacked into software made by SolarWinds appears to have launched another supply chain hack. That's according to Microsoft. The company sent out an alert last night saying hackers who appear to be linked to the Russian intelligence service broke into the email marketing company Constant Contact in order to impersonate the government agency USAID. Dina Temple-Raston of NPR's investigations team has been tracking Russian hacking operations and joins us now. Hey, Dina.

www.kdlg.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Republicans#Russian#Solarwinds#Constant Contact#Svr#Copyright Npr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Senate
Country
Russia
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Newsweek

Marjorie Taylor Greene Calls Republicans That Make Deal With Democrats 'Biggest Traitors'

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has said that Republicans who make a deal on infrastructure with Democrats are "traitors" if that agreement includes aspects of the Green New Deal. Greene, who represents Georgia's 14th congressional district, took to Twitter on Friday morning and slammed her GOP colleagues following the announcement of a bipartisan deal on an infrastructure bill on Thursday.
Congress & CourtsWashington Post

Activists gear up for battle as Senate Republicans prepare to block voting rights bill

Liberal activists and Democratic lawmakers are angling to use a planned Senate vote Tuesday on broad legislation to overhaul election access, campaign finance and government ethics — which is expected to fail because of solid Republican opposition — as an inflection point in a major last-ditch push to change Senate rules and pass voting rights legislation before the end of the summer.
Congress & CourtsWashington Times

Republican senators dampen Democratic hopes for voting bill

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell threw cold water on Democrats’ hopes of finding enough bipartisan support to pass their massive voting bill on Tuesday. Even as Democrats huddled to discuss whether they could support a compromise measure suggested by Sen. Joe Manchin III, West Virginia Democrat, Mr. McConnell said Republicans would not support it.
Congress & CourtsCNBC

Two Republican U.S. senators introduce antitrust bill

Republican Senators Mike Lee and Chuck Grassley introduced a bill that would move all antitrust enforcement to the Justice Department. The measure would also ban any merger that results in a market share of more than 66 percent unless needed to prevent "serious harm" to the U.S. economy, according to a summary.
Congress & Courtsdemocracydocket.com

Republicans Block For the People Act from Floor Debate

WASHINGTON, D.C. — All 50 Republican Senators opposed a key procedural vote to advance the For the People Act on Tuesday. The vote to invoke cloture and bring the legislation to the floor for a debate requires 60 votes to pass, due to Senate filibuster rules. All 50 Democrats including Senator Joe Manchin voted yes to advance the bill, but Republican opposition has halted the legislation for now.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Associated Press

After Senate review, questions persist about Jan. 6 attack

WASHINGTON (AP) — A bipartisan Senate report released last week details security failures surrounding the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol and recommends how to fix them. But it has only added to the unanswered questions about the attack, when hundreds of former President Donald Trump’s supporters broke through windows and doors and interrupted the certification of President Joe Biden’s win.
POTUSWashington Times

Biden to NATO: Republican Party is 'vastly diminished' after Jan. 6

President Biden said Monday that he‘s assured NATO allies that the Republican party is “vastly diminished” and they need not fear a repeat of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. “The Republican Party is vastly diminished in numbers, the leadership of the Republican Party is fractured, and the...
Madison, WIUS News and World Report

Senate Republicans to Consider Local Redistricting Delay

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The state Senate was slated to take up a Republican bill Wednesday that would delay local governments’ redistricting efforts. Wisconsin law requires counties to adopt redistricting plans for supervisors by July 1 and municipalities to adopt new aldermanic wards within the following 60 days. The new...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Atlantic

The Democrats Are Already Losing the Next Election

Debbie Mucarsel-Powell knew that winning reelection in her swingy Florida district would be difficult. But it wasn’t until one night in February last year that the 50-year-old Democratic representative started to worry. That was the evening when then-presidential-candidate Bernie Sanders, in a 60 Minutes interview, showered praise on Cuba’s literacy programs under the Castro regime. “Is that a bad thing? Even though Fidel Castro did it?” the senator asked Anderson Cooper. Watching at home, Mucarsel-Powell was aghast. “How ignorant can you be?” she remembers thinking. “It was a complete insult to the Cuban diaspora that had fled that country.” Right away, she condemned Sanders’s remarks, but in her South Florida district, which is home to thousands of Cuban and other Latin American immigrants, the damage had been done. Republicans used Sanders’s comments to raise money for her opponent, Carlos Gimenez, and to paint Mucarsel-Powell as an ally of the “Castro-loving socialist.” She lost her reelection bid by three points.
Michigan StateNBC News

Michigan Republicans eviscerate Trump voter fraud claims in scathing report

In a highly anticipated report released Wednesday, the Republican-led Michigan Senate Oversight Committee rebutted former President Donald Trump's voter fraud claims, debunking claims of malfeasance in the state's election last fall and affirming that Joe Biden was victorious. The report is the product of an eight-month inquiry and concludes there...
EducationWarren Times Observer

Senator pushes for ed. reform commission

What will Pennsylvania’s economy look like at the start of the next decade?. That’s a question state Sen. Ryan Aument, R-Lancaster, wants to answer — and the answer starts with creating the 2030 Commission on Education and Economic Competitiveness by passing a concurrent resolution through the state House of Representatives and the state Senate. The Senate Education Committee has passed the resolution, moving it on to the full Senate.
Military19fortyfive.com

Iran Keeps Showing the World It Wants to Sink a U.S. Navy Aircraft Carrier

As part of Iran’s annual Great Prophet war games last year, Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps tries to showcase their unique abilities, which include anti-ship missiles, swarms of fast gunboats, and other amphibious equipment. The IRGC is arguably Iran’s premier force. They specialized in asymmetric warfare and are also the protectors...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

Education secretary refuses to say how many genders there are in testy exchange with GOP congresswoman

President Biden's education secretary got into a testy exchange with a Republican congresswoman as the Cabinet official refused to say how many genders there are. During a House Education and Labor Committee hearing on the priorities of the Department of Education, Rep. Mary Miller, R-Ill., asked Education Secretary Miguel Cardona about an educational material disseminated to students and their families entitled "Confronting Anti-LGBTQI+ Harassment in Schools."