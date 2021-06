The fall is coming. Are you ready for the hunt? Avatar fans will certainly be hunting for concert tickets as the band has just announced a fall U.S. headline tour. The band, who released their Hunter Gatherer album in 2020, will get a chance to put some of that new music on full display as they hit the road in September and October. The trek gets underway Sept. 1 in Albany, New York weaving across the country before concluding on the West Coast Oct. 18 in Seattle.