It has been many decades that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has had the authority to regulate navigable waterways. Navigable waterways were defined and understood as U.S. rivers large enough for navigation, like barge traffic or steamboats back in the day. It was during the Obama Administration that navigable was redefined and we heard of a new phrase, Waters of the Unites States or WOTUS. The Environmental Protection Agency determined that any watershed or waterway that drained into a navigable waterway was a Water of the United States and they had the authority to regulate it.