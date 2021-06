THE SEEMINGLY unending saga of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge took another turn when the Interior Department this week suspended oil drilling leases in one of the United States’ last untouched stretches of wilderness. The refuge’s future is hardly certain: The Biden administration’s move could merely delay, rather than permanently bar, oil exploitation in the habitat. But there is no doubt about what the outcome should be: The case for drilling in this unique national treasure is weaker now than it has ever been.