Alaska State

Biden Administration Defends Alaska’s Willow Project in Court

senate.gov
 22 days ago

WASHINGTON—The U.S. Department of Justice filed a brief yesterday with the U.S. District Court for Alaska defending the Willow project, a significant energy development within the National Petroleum Reserve of Alaska (NPR-A) on Alaska’s North Slope that has been halted by litigation. The Biden administration in January announced it would review the final Record of Decision (ROD) for the Willow Master Development Plan (MDP), approved in October of 2020 by the Trump administration, for consistency with the administration’s initial executive orders on addressing climate change. The administration has finished that review, as well, finding the ROD legally sufficient. The filing follows weeks of advocacy and outreach by Senators Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan, and Congressman Don Young, (all R-Alaska) to members of the Biden administration, including directly with the President.

www.sullivan.senate.gov
