New Orleans, LA

COVID Ban on Parades and Second Lines Lifted in NOLA

By Stephanie Crist
Classic Rock 105.1
Classic Rock 105.1
 19 days ago
As we are heading into a holiday weekend, at least one New Orleans area community will be celebrating Mardi Gras. Even though it's late, the citizens in Harahan are excited to celebrate carnival season with their Krewe of Kings parade on Sunday, May 30. And there is other good news...

Lafayette, LA
Classic Rock 105.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

