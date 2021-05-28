Cancel
Demand Propels Home Prices Upward

By DS News
appraisalbuzz.com
 17 days ago

Short supply spells greater seller profit at the closing table as homes continue to sell at a record clip. 2021 promises to be a big year for the appraisal profession. The coronavirus pandemic forced appraisers to quickly adapt, and we had to tackle a. February 1, 2021 No Comments. This...

www.appraisalbuzz.com
Related
Businessprobuilder.com

What Rising Inflation Means for the Housing Market

Price inflation increased 5% last month compared to 12 months ago, and its effect on housing could worsen the highly competitive market. The 5% price increase for goods and services, according to the Consumer Price Index, means Americans would need 5% higher wages than one year ago to keep up, says Realtor.com. This could either cool or further heat up the housing market. Realtor.com’s chief economist says it’s hard to tell whether this is a temporary adjustment as the economy reopens or if it’s a permanent change. Either way, she notes Americans have dealt with higher inflation before and stagnant pay could hold many consumers back.
Real Estateprobuilder.com

Vacation Home Demand Shrinks After New Lender Rules

Rising home prices and new mortgage lending rules for second homes could be why vacation home purchasing levels dropped to pre-pandemic levels last month. Mortgage-rate locks are the strongest indicator of second home purchases, as 80% result in an actual purchase, and buyers must specify if their mortgage lock is for a primary or secondary home. For the first time in one year, the annual growth rate for second home demand fell below 80%. May posted a 48% increase in vacation home demand, bringing demand closer to pre-pandemic levels. The reasoning could be new lender rules that say second home and investment property mortgages can make up only 7% of a lender’s total pipeline, reports Redfin.
York County, SCStreetInsider.com

U.S. homebuilder confidence falls to 10-month low in June

(Reuters) - U.S. homebuilder confidence in the market for single family homes fell in June to its lowest level since August 2020, dented by higher housing costs and shortages in key materials such as lumber. The NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market index declined to a reading of 81 this month from...
Real EstateFOXBusiness

5 top counties for US vacation homes as sales surge

Vacation home sales skyrocketed in the first few months of this year, according to a new report. On Tuesday, the National Association of Realtors (NAR) released its 2021 Vacation Home Counties report, which found that vacation home sales were up 57.2% year-over-year from January to April 2021. Meanwhile, total existing-home...
House Rentirei.com

Multifamily and single-family rentals to continue outpacing the rest of the U.S. housing market

As the U.S. economy rebounds from the COVID-19 pandemic, DBRS Morningstar expects multifamily and single-family rentals to remain the fastest-growing segment of the U.S. housing market. From 2000 through 2020, the inventory of combined single-family and multifamily rental units grew by 26.0%, compared with just 21.2% for owner-occupied units, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Hampered by rising home prices, high debt burdens and wage levels that haven't kept up with inflation, an expanding swath of households are priced out of homeownership, fueling demand for rentals of both single-family homes and multifamily apartments.
House Rentworldpropertyjournal.com

Single-Family Rental Growth Rate in U.S. Doubles Annually in April

CoreLogic's latest U.S. Single-Family Rent Index (SFRI) shows a national rent increase of 5.3% year over year in April 2021, up from a 2.4% year-over-year increase in April 2020. While rent growth dipped significantly last April at the start of the pandemic, rising affordability issues and supply shortages in the...
Madison, WIKenosha News.com

In 'frenzy' of housing market, buyers take risks or risk losing out

MADISON — When Betsy Hemminger and her husband decided to sell their Sun Prairie home this spring, their agent advised them to clear out for the weekend. So on the Wednesday night before they listed the 2,000-square-foot home with four bedrooms for $349,900, they went to stay with Betsy’s parents. By the time they returned on Sunday, 84 potential buyers had toured the house, and 20 had made offers. Their agent arranged them in a spreadsheet.
Businesshbsdealer.com

Builder confidence sags in June

High material prices, supply shortages, and rising new home costs are preventing home builders from moving forward. The rising cost of building materials combined with supply-chain shortages took its toll on builder sentiment this month. The latest National Association of Home Builders (NAHB)/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index (HMI) shows that...
Businesslbmjournal.com

Rising materials costs weighs down builder confidence

WASHINGTON — Rising material prices and supply chain shortages resulted in builder confidence dipping to its lowest level since August 2020. The latest National Association of Home Builders (NAHB)/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index (HMI), shows that builder confidence in the market for newly built single-family homes fell two points to 81 in June. Despite the monthly decline, the reading above 80 is still a signal of strong demand in a housing market lacking inventory.
BusinessHousing Wire

Homebuilder confidence falls to lowest level since August

Homebuilder confidence fell to its lowest level since August 2020, according to the latest National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) and Wells Fargo Housing Market Index (HMI) report. Rising material prices and supply chain shortages — specifically, the declining availability of softwood lumber and other building materials — contributed to...
Florida Statesouthfloridaagentmagazine.com

CoreLogic: Florida homes average $26K annual equity gain

The average U.S. homeowner has seen the equity in their home increase by nearly 20% year over year for the first quarter of 2021, according to CoreLogic’s Homeowner Equity Report. That 19.6% increase represents a combined increase of $1.9 trillion or about $33,400 per borrower, the report noted. CoreLogic says...
Marketsconnectcre.com

Office Demand Continues Upward Trend

Led by New York City, April marked the fourth consecutive month when demand for office space nationally continued to recover, moving closer to the pre-pandemic benchmark, according to the VTS Office Demand Index. Currently, demand for office space nationally is 15% below the pre-pandemic benchmark and up 117.9% from January.
Real Estatesimplifyingthemarket.com

Hope Is on the Horizon for Today’s Housing Shortage

The major challenge in today’s housing market is that there are more buyers looking to purchase than there are homes available to buy. Simply put, supply can’t keep up with demand. A normal market has a 6-month supply of homes for sale. Anything over that indicates it’s a buyers’ market, but an inventory level below that threshold means we’re in a sellers’ market. Today’s inventory level sits far below the norm.
Worldeliteagent.com

SA house prices higher but first time buyers still coming

House prices might be rising but that’s proving no deterrent to first home buyers in South Australia. The rising real estate market in South Australia over the past year has proved little deterrent for first time buyers looking to purchase property, according to REISA CEO, Barry Money. “Statistics show that...
Businesseyeonhousing.org

Rising Material Challenges, Declining Builder Sentiment

Rising material prices and supply-chain shortages resulted in builder confidence dipping to its lowest level since August 2020. The latest National Association of Home Builders (NAHB)/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index (HMI) shows that builder confidence in the market for newly built single-family homes fell two points to 81 in June. Despite the monthly decline, the reading above 80 is still a signal of strong demand in a housing market lacking inventory.
TrafficThe Daily Star

Oil prices rise as demand improves, supplies tighten

Oil prices rose on Monday, hitting their highest levels in more than two years supported by economic recovery and the prospect of fuel demand growth as vaccination campaigns in developed countries accelerate. Brent was up 85 cents, or 1.2 per cent, at $73.54 a barrel by 0908 GMT, their highest...
Washington, DCKitchen and Bath Design News

Lumber Price Surge Impeding Housing Growth, NAHB Says

WASHINGTON, DC — Soaring lumber prices that have tripled over the past 12 months have caused the price of an average new single-family home to increase by $35,872, according to new data compiled by the National Association of Home Builders. “This unprecedented price surge is hurting American homebuyers and home...