Demand Propels Home Prices Upward

Rising home prices and new mortgage lending rules for second homes could be why vacation home purchasing levels dropped to pre-pandemic levels last month. Mortgage-rate locks are the strongest indicator of second home purchases, as 80% result in an actual purchase, and buyers must specify if their mortgage lock is for a primary or secondary home. For the first time in one year, the annual growth rate for second home demand fell below 80%. May posted a 48% increase in vacation home demand, bringing demand closer to pre-pandemic levels. The reasoning could be new lender rules that say second home and investment property mortgages can make up only 7% of a lender’s total pipeline, reports Redfin.