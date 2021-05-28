North Carolina woman accused of possessing 2 kilograms of fentanyl

DURHAM, N.C. — A North Carolina woman is accused of possessing two kilograms of fentanyl in her car while her child was in the vehicle, authorities said.

Karen Garcia Euceda, 24, of Winston-Salem, was arrested Tuesday in Durham and charged with two felony counts of trafficking in cocaine/fentanyl and a misdemeanor count of child abuse, according to Durham County Sheriff’s Office online booking records.

Euceda was being held in the Durham County Jail, with bail set at $100,000, records show.

Investigators stopped Euceda while she was driving in Durham, the Winston-Salem Journal reported. According to the sheriff’s office, Euceda had been the subject of an ongoing investigation, the newspaper reported.

Euceda’s 4-year-old child was in the vehicle at the time, WNCN reported.

During the search of Euceda’s vehicle, investigators discovered two kilograms of fentanyl, the television station reported.

The child is now in the custody of a family member, according to the sheriff’s office.

According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, one kilogram of fentanyl has the potential to kill up to 500,000 people. The National Institute on Drug Abuse reports that fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid that is similar to morphine but is 50 to 100 times more potent.

