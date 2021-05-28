Triple Berry Vanilla Sheet Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting.

When I was younger, I got to spend a lot of summers at my Aunt Arthena's house. My mother has a good sized family and luckily I was blessed with a mixture of aunts and uncles, each with their own personality. My Aunt Arthena has the heart of a child. Always cheerful, and would jump in the pool with us kids with her collection of Jimmy Buffett's greatest hits blaring on the radio. My cousins Ashley and Virgie were in tow, all of us having diving contests off the diving board. No, these were not skilled dives, but we were aiming for things like "Biggest Splash" or "Biggest Cannonball" all while my other cousin Teresa, Arthena's only daughter was lounging in the sun, baking to a beautiful brown and occasionally looking over her sunglasses signaling we were too rough in the pool. That is what summer is to me, splashing in a pool, relaxed without a care in the world. I think that must be the way Jimmy Buffett feels.