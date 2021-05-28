Photos: Husker baseball team opens last regular-season homestand against Wolverines

With the South Central Conference season over for the Knoxville Baseball Squad, the Panthers will now take the last two weeks of the season with a heavy dose of non-conference games starting Monday at home against Newton. The Panthers sit at 14-14 on the season and want to finish out the season with confidence heading into the class 3A sub state. Coach Turner Devore tells KNIA/KRLS Sports while the schedule ahead may be challenging, they will take every challenge. After Monday’s game against Newton, the Panthers head to Bondurant-Farrar on Tuesday, host PCM on Wednesday, travel to Mount Pleasant for a double header on Thursday, and end the week at Indianola on Friday.