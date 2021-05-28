Cancel
College Sports

Photos: Husker baseball team opens last regular-season homestand against Wolverines

By GWYNETH ROBERTS Lincoln Journal Star
Columbus Telegram
 2021-05-28

Cover picture for the articleThe Big Ten title already in hand, Nebraska's pitchers kept Michigan off the scoreboard in a 1-0 victory at Haymarket Park on Friday. Journal Star photos by Gwyneth Roberts.

