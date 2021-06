The following post contains SPOILERS for the first episode of Loki. Welcome to the Time Variance Authority, Loki! Hope you survive the experience!. Marvel is back on Disney+ with their third TV series set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Loki follows a “variant” version of the God of Mischief, as he escapes from the clutches of The Avengers and alters the “Sacred Timeline” by changing his destiny. Initially put on trial, he soon gets recruited into the TVA by Agent Mobius, who needs his help finding a mysterious time criminal.