Lawsuit Over School District Terminating Food Supply Contract for Anti-George-Floyd, COVID-Is-a-Hoax, Media-Are-Brainwashing-Us Speech

Legislators at the Minnesota Capitol are embarking on a special session starting today to pass an omnibus bill aimed to address a variety of our state’s most critical education issues. There are prospective measures to make school funding more equitable, to increase teacher diversity, and to incorporate restorative discipline practices that help students learn how to express their emotions in a healthy way. These, and many other measures, if adopted, will enable our schools and teachers to better meet students’ needs. Unfortunately, not all of the proposals for inclusion in this year’s education omnibus bill meet these criteria. One has the potential to deepen the already stark discipline disparities that Black, brown, and Indigenous students face each day in our classrooms and must be defeated.