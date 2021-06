In the pantheon of female-fronted rock groups, there are bands both real (Blondie, Jefferson Airplane, No Doubt) and not so real (Josie and the Pussycats, Jem and the Holograms). Julie and the Phantoms would fall into the latter category; after all, according to the premise of the Netflix original series, three of the group’s four members are showing up for gigs from the afterlife. But one thing that’s very real about this band is the talent of the young musicians who are part of it, including Allentown’s own Madison Reyes, who plays the titular role.