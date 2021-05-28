Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baton Rouge, LA

Smiley: Proof that we appeal to birdbrains

By SMILEY ANDERS
theadvocate.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDear Smiley: On Nextdoor, a user found a yellow parakeet on her patio and was looking for its owner. She posted a picture of the bird in a cage. One comment came from Rhett Pipsair: "Poor thing. He looks sad. Maybe he doesn't like Smiley Anders." Weird observation, I initially...

www.theadvocate.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
Baton Rouge, LA
Lifestyle
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
City
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
Pets & Animals
New Orleans, LA
Lifestyle
Baton Rouge, LA
Pets & Animals
Louisiana State
Louisiana Pets & Animals
City
Baton Rouge, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Randy Newman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seafood Restaurant#Bird#Chinese#Southern#Italian#Scotland Yard#Parliament#The House Of Lords#The House Of Commons#Legislature#Lsu#The Ohio State#Bouchie#Algie Petrere Central
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Animals
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Louisiana State University
News Break
Pets
Related
Louisiana Statebossierpress.com

Louisiana recognizes historical bowling in Bossier City

Two young couples went bowling one evening in 1959. One of them rolled the bowling ball toward the bowling pins and the pins fell. Excitedly, he turned around and announced, “This is fun! I am going to build one.” The only bowling center in Bossier City and the oldest operating bowling center in Louisiana was born in his idea on that one day of fun.
Louisiana StatePosted by
Only In Louisiana

See Thousands Of Sunflowers In Bloom Along The Sunflower Trail In Louisiana

There’s a little slice of Highway 3049 in Louisiana that transforms into quite the scenic byway when thousands of sunflowers bloom every summer. Gas up the car and don’t forget your camera, because you’re not doing to want to let the season pass you by without checking out the Sunflower Trail Festival in Gilliam. Timing […] The post See Thousands Of Sunflowers In Bloom Along The Sunflower Trail In Louisiana appeared first on Only In Your State.
Louisiana State990theanswer.com

Former Louisiana Gov. Buddy Romer has died at 77

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Buddy Roemer, a Harvard-educated reform-minded politician whose one tumultuous term as Louisana’s governor was marked by bruising political battles over taxes, budgets and abortion, died Monday at age 77. His son, Chas Roemer, said the former governor died peacefully at his home in Baton Rouge after...
Baton Rouge, LAPosted by
WAFB

Mayor Broome announces TEDxScotlandville

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome announced on Monday, May 17, the first-ever TEDx event in north Baton Rouge and it will be TEDxScotlandville. It will be held on Saturday, May 22, and will be one of only three TEDx events ever organized in the state of Louisiana.
New Orleans, LAthemusicuniverse.com

Dashboard Confessional announces fall unplugged tour

Dashboard Confessional has announced a US unplugged tour this fall, their first since cancelling the remainder of last year’s sold out, DC20 20th anniversary celebration tour around the release of their first-ever career-spanning compilation, The Best Ones Of The Best Ones. Beginning September 8th in New Orleans, LA, and ending November 5th at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN — a makeup show of the DC20 grand finale — the tour will feature singer/guitarist Chris Carrabba alongside a stripped-down backing band that includes Dashboard’s longtime guitarist Armon Jay, with Abby Kelly and Dane Poppin (fans will recognize the lineup from Dashboard’s Lonely Hearts & Lovers Valentine’s Day stream). Before hitting the road for the eight week run, Dashboard Confessional’s full band line-up of Carrabba, Jay, Scott Schoenbeck, and Chris Kamrada will perform at both the Alaska State Fair and the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival.
New Orleans, LAWDSU

New Orleans Mom names teacher of the year

NEW ORLEANS — For 19 years, Andrea Kurica has stood in front of her Mt. Carmel classroom teaching English literature to class after class of junior girls. "It's such a fabulous community. It's such a sisterhood," Kurica said. "We do a lot of interactive games, activities, and collaborate learning group projects."
New Orleans, LAKEDM

New Orleans Ends Mask Mandate

This story was updated at 5:03 p.m. Friday, May 14. New Orleans has ended the city’s COVID-19 mask mandate for fully vaccinated residents. Mayor Latoya Cantrell made the announcement Friday. The new rules take effect at 6 a.m. Saturday morning, one year to the day since the city began enforcing mask-wearing in public.
New Orleans, LAbizneworleans.com

Canadian Government to Pay for Mural in Downtown N.O.

NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans announced that the Canadian government will pay for a large public mural in downtown New Orleans that will address the two places’ shared history, including the French language, music, food and culture. “The relationship between the City of New Orleans and Canada...
Baton Rouge, LABaton Rouge Business Report

Roemer remembered for business leadership as much as political career

Leaders around the state today are mourning the death of Buddy Roemer, who died Monday at age 77 following a recent illness. While many are remembering the charismatic former governor for his reform-minded political career—beginning as an elected delegate to the state Constitutional Convention in 1973, spanning four congressional terms in the 1980s and continuing through his one term as governor—Roemer was also well known for his business savvy and successful track record establishing two Baton Rouge-based banks and, more recently, an LNG exporting facility.
Louisiana StatePosted by
Only In Louisiana

Spend The Night In A Rustic Cajun Cabin The Middle Of Louisiana’s Cajun Country

Picture yourself enjoying a cup of coffee, sitting on the dock overlooking the water, watching the sunrise. Sounds like paradise, right? Well, there’s one absolutely incredible cabin rental down in Assumption Parish where you’ll find all the peace and quiet you need, as well as some pretty spectacular waterfront views. Let’s check it out. Ready […] The post Spend The Night In A Rustic Cajun Cabin The Middle Of Louisiana’s Cajun Country appeared first on Only In Your State.
Louisiana StateDaily Iberian

Louisiana to receive $3B through federal American Rescue Plan

BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana’s share of state aid made available through the federal American Rescue Plan will be $3.011 billion, less than the estimated $3.2 billion state officials had expected, according to a Senate committee discussion Monday. Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne said he wasn’t sure of the final...
Louisiana Statekalb.com

Bill to create office for women’s health moves forward in La. House

BATON ROUGE, La. (LSU Manship School News Wire) - A bill to create an office for women’s health within the Louisiana Department of Health moved through the House Appropriations Committee on Wednesday. Rep. Denise Marcelle, D-Baton Rouge, said she brought House Bill 193 to address inequities in Louisiana’s healthcare system.