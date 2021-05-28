Cancel
Health Services

Southwest Medical Hospice |05/27/21

KTNV
 27 days ago

Caring for someone with life-limiting illness can be extremely challenging. Caregivers and family members need just as much support right along with the patient. Southwest Medical Hospice's compassionate care team guides the entire family in providing services that allow caregivers to focus on what matters the most – quality time with their loved one.

Health
Health Services
Bennington, VTDeerfield Valley News

Free training for hospice

BENNINGTON- The Visiting Nurse Association & Hospice of the Southwest Region is providing training for those interested in becoming hospice volunteers. Support local journalism. Access to our full website, including e-edition archives, starts at only $2. Are you a current online subscriber? Click to login. If you have a print...
Health Serviceshiawathaworldonline.com

Freedom Hospice

Freedom Hospice is locally owned and operated by a cancer survivor and retired Army medic veteran who truly understands what it is like to receive a diagnosis that can change the life process. Freedom Hospice has been in business since 2017 and strives to provide a comforting atmosphere for end-of-life...
LifestyleKTNV

Belle Medical | 6/16/21

There are numerous benefits of drinking water, like circulating oxygen throughout your system and giving you healthier skin, but did you know it can also help you control your weight?. This BELLE MEDICAL MINUTE is sponsored by Belle Medical.
Health ServicesJournal & Sunday Journal

Hospice for June 21, 2021

Emergency plans — something that most of us don’t value or see the importance of until we’re in a crisis situation. At Hospice of the Panhandle, we have seen the value of emergency plans in many different situations — specifically those for optimal symptom management and those who help to prepare our staff, patients and families for a natural or man-made emergency.
Health Servicesnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Is home care treatment add-on with your existing health policy beneficial

Jun. 24—NEW DELHI — If your existing health insurance policy doesn't cover home care treatment cost or domiciliary hospitalisation, then instead of porting it to a new health policy, you can now buy an add-on home care treatment cover. "The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) has advised...
East Baton Rouge Parish, LAtheadvocate.com

Hospice of Acadiana CEO resigns

Karl Broussard has resigned as CEO of Hospice of Acadiana, the organization announced Wednesday. The agency’s board accepted the move and are “conducting due diligence at this time,” the statement read and will make no further comment on the matter. Chief Operating Officer Michel LeJeune was named interim CEO, and...
Health ServicesPosted by
The Independent

Hospital declares ‘black alert’ as hundreds flood AE

A hospital has issued a ‘black alert’ as hundreds of patients flooded its A&E department – days after doctors across the NHS warned of pressure from record admissions.Barnsley Hospital found itself at breaking point as the number of patients arriving at its emergency department each day passed 300, according to internal emails seen by The Independent.The South Yorkshire hopital was forced to declare OPEL 4 status – referring to “operational pressures escalation level” – on Tuesday as it struggled to find beds. The “black alert” is the highest and is issued when a hospital is “struggling or unable to...
Diseases & Treatmentshospiceofthemidwest.com

Alzheimer’s and Hospice

Watching someone you love suffer from Alzheimer’s or another memory debilitating illness is incredibly difficult, and it can be even more challenging to decide when it’s time to consider hospice care. Our latest video discusses the following five signs that indicate it may be time for hospice for an Alzheimer’s patient.
TravelKIMT

Mayo Clinic summer travel guidelines for adults and children

ROCHESTER, Minn. - It's summer travel season and thanks to a decline in COVID-19 cases and a rise in vaccinations, more people are packing their bags. Mayo Clinic experts stress it is safe for you to travel if you're fully vaccinated and healthy, but it gets more complicated if you're not vaccinated, are immunocompromised, or have other health concerns.
Healthmyrtlebeachsc.com

Work In Health? Make Sure You Take Care Of Your Own

Working in the healthcare industry provides a lot of great opportunities. There are a lot of different job types, across hospitals, medical practices and more. It’s a challenging field of work, but it’s also a very rewarding one. When you work in health, the health of others is one of...
Jasper, ALDaily Mountain Eagle Online

Hospice honors local veterans

Volunteers with SouthernCare New Beacon Hospice have been making home visits recently to honor hospice clients who are veterans. One husband-wife couple was among the honorees. Lucy and Ralph Sapp of Jasper have been married for 31 years. Mrs. Sapp, who is on hospice with SCNB, served in the U.S. Army Reserve from 1976 to 1979. She initially served as a mechanic troubleshooting issues with diesel equipment and later served as a clerk. Sapp was in the first group of women to be trained in combat. The training was the same as the men's except the women were not allowed to handle grenades. Later, Mrs. Sapp was employed and served others as a sign language interpreter. Mr. Sapp served in the U.S. Marines from 1956 to 1959 and later served one year in the U.S. Army Reserve. He went to basic training in San Diego, California, received advanced combat training at Camp Pendelton and then went to Jacksonville, Florida, for weapons training. In 1958 he went to Lebanon aboard the USS Antietam. He was stationed in Miami Florida, then Cherry Point, North Carolina, where his tour of duty ended. "SCNB was honored to be able to show our appreciation and gratitude to these veterans," said Melissa Cummins, volunteer coordinator for SCNB.
Holyoke, MAPosted by
MassLive.com

Medical Notes: June 21, 2021

HOLYOKE - Free “Stop the Spread” COVID-19 testing at Holyoke Community College has been extended through September 2021, according to the Holyoke Board of Health. Drive-through testing at HCC is conducted six days a week in parking lot H near the western entrance to the Donahue Building on the college’s main campus, 303 Homestead Ave.
Public Healthstettlerindependent.com

AHS provides education and support with online health workshops

Alberta Health Services (AHS) is inviting local individuals to attend health information workshops that are helping Albertans make positive adjustments to their lifestyles. The workshops are offered as part of the Alberta Healthy Living Program (AHLP), an AHS initiative designed to promote healthy living and provide easy access to helpful information. AHLP workshops cover a range of information, including heart health, stress management, nutrition, diabetes care and chronic illness management.
Washington County, IAkciiradio.com

WCHC Physician Gives Tips for Men’s Health Month

The month of June not only marks the beginning of summer but also Men’s Health Month. Dr. David Kuhns of Washington County Hospital and Clinics says no matter your age, keeping a constant eye on your health and maintaining good health practices are very important. When meeting with a physician, different concerns and topics can be discussed depending on your age and family history. Kuhns says that screening for cholesterol and diabetes should start around age 35, while screenings for colon and prostate cancer along with getting the shingles vaccine should start at age 45. Common questions that men have coming into a meeting with their physician can revolve around healthy eating with a busy work schedule, planning out your diet and checking your mental health. Kuhns gives some tips on how men can help prevent serious health issues in the future.
Poughkeepsie, NYwamc.org

Medical Monday: Oncology With Dr. Cliff Connery 6/21/21

Dr. Cliff Connery, Chair of the Nuvance Health Cancer Institute joins us today to talk oncology. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts. Dr. Connery is a thoracic surgical oncologist in Poughkeepsie, New York with over 37 years of experience caring for patients with lung cancers and tumors. Dr. Connery is skilled at minimally invasive, robotic and video-assisted procedures as well as complex thoracic surgeries.
Kidsnurseryworld.co.uk

Take part in the National Week of Play from 21-27 June

Settings can sign up for a free Play Week resource pack which contains a poster; play activities to share with families; guidance and support materials to help plan an event and template letters to send to local MPs and the media. Early years experts Helen Moylett, Professor Cathy Nutbrown, Nancy...
Augusta, MESun-Journal

Community health needs being surveyed

AUGUSTA — We are excited to share that Healthy Living for ME™ (HL4ME™) is conducting a statewide Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA). Phase I of this assessment includes the dissemination and participation of a twenty-nine question virtual survey. The survey should take approximately eight minutes to complete and will provide...