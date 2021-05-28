Cancel
Pandering to Iran will not deter it from nuclear ambitions

 27 days ago

Probably Frederick McKeehan means well, but his May 25 letter about helping Iran is naïve. It is Iran’s ayatollahs (not the U.S.) who are at war with their neighbors in the Middle East and threaten the world by their aggressive development of nuclear technology. Pandering to Iran will not deter them from pursuing nuclear weapons. In 1992, 2002, 2003, 2004, U.N., E.U., and U.S. passed resolutions that Iran signed and secretly violated. In 2004, Iran and EU-3 signed a so-called “Long-Term Agreement” where Iran agreed to cease uranium conversion. It turned out to be a “Short-Term Agreement” when Iran resumed uranium conversion in 2005. Every other agreement since then has been violated by Iran either publicly or secretly.

