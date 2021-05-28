Cancel
Boston, MA

Boston sportswriter called hypocrite after penning article on tackling racism when alleged past racist tweets exposed

celticslife.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoston Sports Journal's John Karalis penned an article late last night titled, "Black athletes are trying to have a conversation with us. We have to listen" On its surface it was a White writer trying to educate White people to be less racist. You've seen a lot of this in the past year. Many call it virtue signaling. Now personally I'm skeptical of any company or person that all of a sudden seemed to care about racism in America after the killing of George Floyd. Like where were these emails and tweets supporting oppressed people a week, month or a year prior?

