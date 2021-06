Sad but true fact: You can’t be with your boo all the time. If you’re out of school, then chances are you both spend at least 40 hours a week away from each other while you’re getting that bread. But luckily, even when you’re apart, exchanging texts can help you feel close. Sending your boyfriend or girlfriend sweet text messages at work will give them a reason to smile, and it will make them all the more excited to see you when they finally punch out for the day. And if you need ideas for cute texts to send them at work to make them smile, then I’ve got you covered.