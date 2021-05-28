Gifford I. Benjamin

HOLYOKE: Gifford Ian Benjamin, 62, (1959-2021) of County Road passed away Wednesday at home. He was born in Halifax, Nova Scotia on May 23, 1959. He was a graduate of Westfield High School and lived most of his life in Westfield and Southwick. Giff worked as an Inspector for the Pratt and Whitney Wood Group in Bloomfield for over 33 years. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran where he served as a Medic. He was well known for his quick wit and sense of humor. He was a motorcycle and sports car enthusiast. He also was great lover of all animals.