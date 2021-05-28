Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Westfield, MA

Gifford I. Benjamin

By Roxanne Miller
thewestfieldnews.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOLYOKE: Gifford Ian Benjamin, 62, (1959-2021) of County Road passed away Wednesday at home. He was born in Halifax, Nova Scotia on May 23, 1959. He was a graduate of Westfield High School and lived most of his life in Westfield and Southwick. Giff worked as an Inspector for the Pratt and Whitney Wood Group in Bloomfield for over 33 years. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran where he served as a Medic. He was well known for his quick wit and sense of humor. He was a motorcycle and sports car enthusiast. He also was great lover of all animals.

thewestfieldnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Halifax, MA
City
Agawam, MA
City
Westfield, MA
City
Southwick, MA
Westfield, MA
Obituaries
City
Westport, MA
City
Granby, MA
City
Springfield, MA
City
Holyoke, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremiah
Person
Benjamin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ct#Westfield High School#Whitney Wood Group#U S Navy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Massachusetts StateNew Haven Register

Large brush fire scorches western Massachusetts

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (AP) — An 800-acre (324-hectare) brush fire in western Massachusetts that started late last week is thought to be the largest in the state in more than a decade, a state official said Monday. The East Mountain fire in the Clarksburg State Forest that started Friday is...
Massachusetts Statewhdh.com

Mass. restaurants happy to see lifted restrictions

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Restaurant owners said they’re hopeful that Massachusetts rescinding COVID-19 restrictions at the end of the month will finally bring business back to normal levels. Starting May 29, the state will lift its mask advisory and allow 100 percent capacity at restaurants, Gov. Charlie Baker said Monday....
Holyoke, MAwesternmassnews.com

VIDEO: dozens of cars spotted drag racing in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Illegal drag racing and dirt bike riding has been a growing problem in western Massachusetts. Over the weekend, Western Mass News caught on video dozens of cars speeding through an intersection in Holyoke and three in the morning. “Running a red light is dangerous for many...
Springfield, MAthewestfieldnews.com

Bombers stun Cardinals with double OT victory

SPRINGFIELD – The Westfield High School boys lacrosse team may have slipped out of the gates in its season opener, a 12-3 loss to Minnechaug on Tuesday, but the Bombers have quickly appeared to regain their footing. Race Kiniry scored in double overtime to lift the Westfield Bombers past the...
Westfield, MAthewestfieldnews.com

Westfield Tech parent group awards scholarships

WESTFIELD – The Westfield Technical Academy Parent Volunteer Organization (PVO) has announced of total of $4,600 in scholarships. The scholarships were awarded to the following graduating seniors: Kaili Bessette; Elizabeth Beshara, Paige Bixby, Aubrey Bryant, Austin Cefaratti, Raven Carrasquillo, Jake Falcetti, Olivia Friend, Gabrielle Godbout, Keturah Godbout, Isaiah Guzman, Cameron Hiltbrand, Andrew Hill, Christina Mosijchuk, Timothy Nacewicz, Alicia Rossi, Riley Sullivan and Ayanna White.
Massachusetts Statewamc.org

Massachusetts Will End All COVID-19 Restrictions May 29th, Change Mask Rules

In a sharp acceleration of the timetable for fully reopening Massachusetts, Gov. Charlie Baker announced today that all COVID-19-era business restrictions will end on May 29th. Also on that day, the mask mandate will be lifted and replaced with one that follows current CDC guidelines. Whether all municipalities in the state will go along, or choose to keep some restrictions in place a bit longer, remains to be seen.
Massachusetts Statewhdh.com

3 Stop & Shop stores in Mass. holding COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Three Stop & Shop stores in Massachusetts are holding COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week, the grocery chain announced Monday. In conjunction with the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, Stop & Shop stores at 40 Furlong Drive in Revere, at 932 North Montello Street in Brockton, and at 55 Long Pond Drive in Yarmouth will offer vaccines to to residents over the age of 18.
Massachusetts Statewhdh.com

Janey: Boston to lift remaining COVID-19 restrictions on May 29

BOSTON (WHDH) - Aligning with Gov. Charlie Baker and the state of Massachusetts, Mayor Kim Janey on Monday announced that Boston will lift its remaining COVID-19 restrictions on May 29. All remaining COVID-19 restrictions, including the face-covering order, as well as capacity and gathering limits, will be rescinded come May...