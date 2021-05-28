Ringstrom: Vet centers offer hope and healing to veterans
The Vietnam War was fought on many fronts: in television, newspapers, college campuses, homes, the minds of mothers and fathers, families and in the mind of the warrior. Since Vietnam, the aftermath of our many wars continues to fall primarily on warriors and their families. Memories of past battles, physical and emotional challenges, loss of comrades, grief, despair and survival can make coming home difficult. Tim O’ Brien, author of “The Things They Carried,” describes the “weight” of responsibility, guilt, camaraderie and friendships that occurs amid the chaos and horror of war.www.hometownsource.com