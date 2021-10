For Nashville native Rachel Penn, there is a perfect gift to commemorate life’s most important moments: flowers. Whether it be in show of sympathy or celebration, Penn believes flowers can express any emotion we wish to convey. She discovered her passion for floral design could be much more than a hobby after the loss of her daughter, Lillian Grace Penn, who passed away moments after her birth in the spring of 2020. Amid the heartbreak, Penn found solace in creating floral arrangements every week for her daughter. Empowered by the need to honor her daughter’s life, Penn created Lillian’s Floral Studio, a sustainable boutique flower shop and creative studio providing beautiful blooms to support others as they navigate the important moments in their lives.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 14 DAYS AGO