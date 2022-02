In an effort to provide a safe place to isolate and quarantine for those who otherwise do not have a place to do so, as well as help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 on O‘ahu, the City and County of Honolulu will open its second isolation and quarantine facility at its West Loch Modular housing facility on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022. The 3-story building was the first stacked modular project in the state. Starting with 26 units for isolation and quarantine, this facility has the ability to expand to more than 50 units for isolation and quarantine. This facility in ‘Ewa Beach will provide added capacity to the City’s isolation and quarantine facility currently available at Harbor Arms in ‘Aiea.

