Discover the clip of Végédream’s new hit, “Madame Djé” which will brighten up your summer!. Not long ago, we invited you to discover our exclusive interview with Moji x Sboy where we discussed their album Temps d’Aime, their musical inspirations with Travis Scott and Nekfeu and many other things. And today, we are going to tell you about the return of an artist who made the buzz during the World Cup in 2018. You guessed it, it’s about Vegedream. The artist had cardboard with his tube “Bring the Cup home” followed by his opus, Ategban which included featurings with Damso, Ninho or RK. Today Vegedream is back with a new single, “Madame Djé”, a love song with Afro pop sounds. We let you discover the clip just below.