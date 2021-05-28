Cancel
Community Groups Use Campaign Strategies To Promote Vaccines

By Saraya Wintersmith
NPR
 17 days ago

Community groups are using political campaign strategies to spread the word and encourage more people, particularly from marginalized communities, to get vaccinated against COVID-19. AUDIE CORNISH, HOST:. Massachusetts has one of the highest vaccination rates in the country according to the CDC, but like most places, racial, ethnic and income...

