San Antonio Spurs rumors, top trade & free-agent targets for 2021 NBA offseason

San Antonio Spurs rumors are bound to be flying around this NBA offseason as they enter a pivotal summer that will go a long way in determining the next era of one of the league’s premier organizations.

It’s been a struggle for the past two years, as the Spurs have missed the playoffs in a highly competitive Western Conference. Injuries and a lack of star power are partially to blame, but per RealGM, San Antonio is projected to have a max of $51.8 million in cap space , so there’s plenty of room to make improvements.

Here’s a look at the latest buzz surrounding the Spurs, along with ideal trade scenarios for the offseason and top free agents the front office should target to restore coach Gregg Popovich’s squad to prominence.

San Antonio Spurs rumors: Lauri Markkanen still on team’s radar

Substack’s Marc Stein reported that “ lasering in on San Antonio’s precise intentions is always a challenge ” but that Markkanen could still be in a Spurs uniform in the end.

Markkanen was expected to sign by now as a restricted free agent, yet he’s still officially on the Chicago Bulls. They’ve been aggressive this offseason in adding players, and it was therefore beleived Markkanen was on the way out. Maybe that won’t be the case after all.

San Antonio Spurs rumors: Ben Simmons blockbuster trade offer rejected

Maybe it’s just the Philadelphia 76ers doing their due diligence to see what the ceiling is for Ben Simmons’ trade market, but it’s getting a little out of hand.

The Ringer ‘s Kevin O’Connor reported on the latest Simmons buzz coming out of San Antonio about what the Spurs allegedly rejected in exchange for Simmons (h/t Spurs Zone’s Jeff Garcia ).

“There’s so much stuff floating out there right now about the Sixers having outrageous demands like wanting four first-round draft picks, and three pick swaps, and a young player from the Spurs they say now,” O’Connor said.

Mortgaging the future in the modern NBA for a perimeter player who can’t shoot seems like a bad idea. Then again, the Spurs attempted the fewest 3-pointers in the league this past season, and in their most recent push to try to contend for a title, tried to build around long 2-point specialists in DeMar DeRozan and LaMarcus Aldridge.

Didn’t work out. Good on San Antonio for having the sense to turn this down. We’re talking about one of the smartest organizations in all of sports, but until coach Gregg Popovich embraces the modern age of 3-point marksmanship a lot more, the Spurs’ ceiling will be perpetually limited.

San Antonio Spurs rumors: Patty Mills may head to Lakers in free agency

The Spurs appear to be in danger of losing Patty Mills on the open market to the Los Angeles Lakers. Although no reports have surfaced specifically tying Mills to LA, oddsmakers have him as the favorite to be the Lakers’ point guard in 2021-22 over the likes of Chris Paul and Russell Westbrook.

CP3 and Westbrook have both actually been linked to the Purple and Gold, so this shift at the sportsbooks is noteworthy. Mills is the type of precise outside shooter, experienced leader and savvy player LA would love to have, and he wouldn’t break the bank with a max contract.

With Derrick White and Dejounte Murray already in the fold as floor generals for San Antonio, it’s likely the Spurs will prioritize giving them minutes over keeping someone like Mills, especially if he can get more money elsewhere and a shot at a larger role.

San Antonio Spurs rumors: John Collins is on front office’s radar

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported the Spurs are among the suitors for John Collins . Prying the restricted free-agent big man away from the Atlanta Hawks will be easier said than done, especially after Atlanta reached the Eastern Conference Finals.

If there’s any organization that can sell Collins, it’s probably San Antonio. Joining the historic lineage of star players that have come through over the past couple decades, Collins could carve out an epic legacy with the Spurs.

According to Charania, Collins is also catching the eye of Minnesota, Dallas and Miami, which are all arguably more attractive destinations, if only because Spurs coach Gregg Popovich is likely nearing the end of his career, and the future beyond his tenure is quite uncertain. Plus, San Antonio has gone two seasons without a playoff berth.

San Antonio Spurs rumors: DeMar DeRozan could be headed to Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly interested in acquiring DeMar DeRozan in a sign-and-trade deal, according to NBA Analysis Network’s Evan Massey.

This isn’t a source that’s entirely trustworthy, but it’s deader than dead on the Spurs’ front in terms of news and rumors, so here we are. Plus, to give credit where it’s due, Massey did report in the Oklahoma City Thunder’s interest in Kemba Walker , and he wound up getting traded there.

Anyway, DeRozan seems destined to leave San Antonio. He’s too expensive for the Spurs to justify keeping him. They need players of different skill sets to build out their roster and should do what they can to wisely use their cap space.

Playing alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis would probably be a dream for DeRozan, a California native who attended USC. It’d be a fun fit, but it’d require the Purple and Gold to get creative in filling out their depth chart.

You can bet Kyle Kuzma, Dennis Schroder and Talen Horton-Tucker would pique the Spurs’ interest to start trade negotiations.

San Antonio Spurs rumors: Players want Kelly Oubre Jr. in free agency

April 27, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Kelly Oubre Jr. (12) during the first quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer recently reported that San Antonio’s younger players are intrigued by the possibility of adding Oubre to the roster when he hits the open market this summer.

“Several Spurs players appear eager to land Oubre in San Antonio, according to league sources,” Fischer wrote.

Oubre is an excellent perimeter defender who can get hot as a scorer. Both of those are areas the Spurs really need to upgrade. Going to an organization that develops players as well as San Antonio does could be a strong selling point for Oubre to don a Spurs jersey, too.

San Antonio Spurs rumors: CJ McCollum trade may be in the offing

According to CNBC’s Jabari Young, the Spurs “like” CJ McCollum , but haven’t been able to work out a trade scenario in which they can land him.

Complicating matters is DeMar DeRozan’s pending free agency, and the fact that San Antonio would struggle to make salaries match unless the Portland Trail Blazers wanted DeRozan back as part of a sign-and-trade package.

Think about this: Despite committing the second-fewest turnovers and third-fewest fouls per game this past season, the Spurs still finished 10th in the Western Conference with a 33-39 record. The key? They attempted the lowest number of 3-pointers in the NBA, and hit at only 35% as a team, good for seventh-worst league-wide.

McCollum seems like the type of player who’d shine with the Spurs and also bring them into the 21st century with his offensive game, ability to play either guard spot and elite 3-point shooting. Let’s see how aggressive the team is in pursuing the Blazers star.

San Antonio Spurs rumors: Team expected to make strong push for Lauri Markkanen

Feb 3, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Lauri Markkanen (24) dribbles the ball against New York Knicks center Nerlens Noel (3) during the first quarter at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

The Spurs badly need size and spacing on offense, which is something Chicago Bulls forward Lauri Markkanen provides in spades. He’s even larger than the classic stretch 4, as he’s a legitimate 7-footer.

Bleacher Report’s A. Sherrod Blakely reported a while back that “multiple executives and scouts anticipate the San Antonio Spurs will make a strong offer this summer” for Markkanen .

Here’s the issue: Markkanen isn’t the fleetest of foot, so he lags behind on defense. The good news is, Jakob Poeltl can pick up the slack on that end of the court in a big way, and Markkanen would give San Antonio so much more versatility offensively.

Markkanen is a restricted free agent, and the Spurs could make an offer the Bulls probably wouldn’t be willing to match, especially with a probable Zach LaVine max extension looming.

San Antonio Spurs trade scenarios for 2021 NBA offseason

A DeMar DeRozan sign-and-trade is the ultimate win

Mar 19, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward DeMar DeRozan (10) shoots over the defense of Cleveland Cavaliers forward Larry Nance Jr. (22) during the second quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

It’d be difficult to find a lot of takers for DeMar DeRozan. Despite his improvement as a distributor and efficiency in the mid-range game, he’s not a reliable 3-point shooter. That often doesn’t fly in the modern NBA when it comes to building around an All-Star.

To facilitate a sign-and-trade, DeRozan needs to sign either a three- or four-year contract. San Antonio has exclusive bird rights, meaning it can offer DeRozan a lucrative deal before anyone else. However, forking over a max contract to someone with limited shooting range seems ridiculous.

The best scenario would be to wait things out, convince DeRozan to a sign-and-trade arrangement at a discount, and try to land a combination of draft assets and perimeter shooting help. Adding 3-point marksmen with defensive upside should absolutely be the priority in free agency, too, as you’ll see in the next section.

Using the NBA trade machine on ESPN.com — granted, this is based on DeRozan retaining his current base salary and other contracts holding as they are — check out this intriguing scenario:

Brooklyn Nets get: DeMar DeRozan

San Antonio Spurs get: Joe Harris, DeAndre Jordan

In this situation, the Brooklyn Nets would get a legitimate playmaker in DeRozan to join with Kevin Durant, James Harden, Kyrie Irving and a bunch of vet minimum players who’d make a legitimate NBA Finals push.

Meanwhile, San Antonio gets desperately-needed shooting with Harris and another depth piece in the frontcourt in Jordan — still with room to sign Markkanen and make other additions.

Sounds crazy, yet it just might work!

Any young perimeter player could be moved

Dec 30, 2020; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Keldon Johnson (3) reacts with guard Dejounte Murray (5) in the first quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers at AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

DeRozan is really the team’s only big trade play to make, and even then, he’s a sign-and-trade deal.

That said, between Derrick White, Dejounte Murray, Devin Vassell, Lonnie Walker IV and Keldon Johnson, San Antonio has plenty of younger trade chips to play with. The question is, will the Spurs keep developing these players through their system? After all, Popovich is a master at doing so.

Considering they’re all on modest salaries by NBA standards, though, any potential trade would be in exchange for other developmental players, cheap veterans, additional draft capital, or some combination of those elements.

If any of the above Spurs gets moved, smart money is on Walker. All of these youngsters are solid but not spectacular. That’s kind of the defining trait of San Antonio these days. Like, yes, DeRozan is a strong, All-Star-caliber player. But building around him as the No. 1 option? Eh, not so much.

It’ll be fascinating to see how the Spurs balance contending in the near future while Popovich is still coaching with more of a long-term vision to build a sustainable winner.

Given the cap space San Antonio may have available without DeRozan, no members of its young core should prevent the Spurs from making a big trade or free-agent move.

Top San Antonio Spurs free-agent targets this summer

Norman Powell, wing, Portland Trail Blazers

Evan Fournier, guard, Boston Celtics

Duncan Robinson, guard, Miami Heat (restricted)

Nerlens Noel, center, New York Knicks

