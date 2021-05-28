Cancel
Mental Health

The Art of Calming Down

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe all have those moments when we come unglued. We’ve probably had a few more of those than usual this past year. This time period has tested us in entirely new ways, and more likely than not, we can all recount a recent example of flipping our lid. For some, it was that second month of quarantine while we were stress-washing a freshly delivered jar of peanut butter. For others, it’s followed a critical comment from our partner or a stubborn fit from our kids. The point is, we all get activated, and we can’t necessarily control the flood of emotion that overcomes us. What we can control is our response to it.

