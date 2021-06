The 49th running of the ADAC TOTAL 24h Race at the Nürburgring started with a strong performance by Mercedes-AMG Motorsport. On Thursday afternoon, teams with the GT cars from Affalterbach were out for first qualifying. In the session during which the full focus was on running-in the cars and finding the right set-up, Nico Bastian (GER) posted the fastest time in the field with over 120 cars in the #6 Mercedes-AMG Team HRT entry. With the team’s #4 sister car in eighth place, another one of the eight Mercedes-AMG GT3s also ended up in the top ten. Starting grid positions for the season highlight with its high-class entry will be determined during Top Qualifying 2 on Friday evening. Three Mercedes-AMG GT3s have already secured their slots for this session: the #4 Mercedes-AMG HRT car, the #7 Mercedes-AMG Team GetSpeed entry as well as the latter’s #9 sister car.