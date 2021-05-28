Cancel
NJBIZ Conversations: Dr. Shereef Elnahal

By NJBIZ STAFF
 19 days ago

The COVID-19 pandemic laid bare the vulnerabilities in the supply chains for vital medical products, including personal protective equipment. The resulting shortages made an already frightening outbreak even more dire. As the pandemic ebbs, the issue of shoring up supply chains remains critical — and a remedy must be found before the next crisis. Dr. Shereef Elnahal witnessed the problem firsthand as president and CEO of University Hospital in Newark.

