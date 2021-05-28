NJBIZ Conversations: Dr. Shereef Elnahal

The Department of Energy estimates 3% of total energy comes from solar. How would you gauge the interest in this renewable energy from the business community?. With the new administration change, it’s in the forefront of people’s minds. When you’re continually hearing about it, that’s going to lead to people to ask more questions here in Missouri. Compared to places like California, we have a knowledge gap that we have to overcome. People are less knowledgeable about green energy, and sometimes can politicize it a little bit too much. On the commercial side, what’s really made the push is, there’s three things that businesses are continually looking to do. No. 1 is cut expenses, and it does that by lowering their electricity costs, which is a lot of times one of their top three expenses. Second thing that it does is it increases cash flow through savings. They’re able to inject those savings into other business investments. And their internal rate of return is seeing numbers between 13% and 18% as a guaranteed return, as opposed to a high-risk investment. They’re able to see those types of returns on solar – (return on investment) sometimes up to 300%.