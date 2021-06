As a first-time homebuyer who’s done your homework, you know that getting in the door requires some hefty savings: A down payment, closing costs, and even a sizable cushion left over after you close, for starters. But there’s another common cost — the appraisal gap — that, in some scenarios, may be the most expensive part of buying a home today. Appraisal gaps are a discouraging sign that today’s real estate market is too hot to handle for buyers who need financing.