How GitiOnline is expanding its fashion store globally

By Amir Bakian
fashionweekdaily.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGitiOnline is one of the most sought-after fashion stores when it comes to plus-size clothing. The brand has grown exponentially over the years from being a local store to a recognizable nationwide store. They have a large inventory of fashion clothing to specially cater to the needs of women looking for the latest styles. Giti began as a retail store in August 2003. It was a small retail branch in the Oaks mall in Gainesville, Florida. Gradually Giti became a source for most current fashion in Gainesville. However, it has grown a lot over the years and is now one of the largest e-commerce fashion brands serving the fashion needs of customers. Giti is based in Miami, Florida. The store that started with one to three orders per week is now receiving thousands of orders every week. Thanks to their huge collection of latest styles in fashion clothing and accessories, the brand is becoming increasingly popular among young adults. Giti is known for its fast shipping service and has the ability to ship large quantities relatively faster than other stores. This has made the store emerge as a major competitor to big fashion stores like Fashion Nova and Pretty Little Things.

