Congresswoman Karen Bass Leads Effort to Pass George Floyd Policing Reform Bill

George Floyd was murdered on the streets of Minneapolis on May 25, 2020. His murderer, Derek Chauvin, has now been convicted of the crime and the other three officers charged in his murder are awaiting trial. The killing of George Floyd brought to light the reality that so many African Americans and people of color know to be our truth, America has yet to make the sweeping policing policy changes that so many took to the streets to demand for just over one year ago.